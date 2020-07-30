Greene County High School holds outdoor graduation for Class of 2020 Posted on July 30, 2020 by greenecodemocratcom The GCHS Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony out-of-doors, Friday, July 24, 2020, to insure the safety of all participants. The graduates were seated a safe distance apart in the stadium at Robert Brown Middle School. Parents and guests were also seated socially distanced on the football field. All wore masks. Parents and guest at graduation ceremony were seatedobserving social distancing. Everyone wore masks. Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones welcomes parents and community to GCHS graduation ceremony. Also shown are GCHS Principal Willie Simmons and Assistant Principal Andrea Perry. Elouise Edwards, GCHS Valedictorian Class of 2020 Ashanti Harper, GCHS Salutatorian Class of 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...