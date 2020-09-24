Superintendent Jones addresses challenges in students virtual academic program

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones displays the School Board Member Academy Team Training Achievement Award 2020 presented to the Greene County Board of Education by the Alabama Association of School Boards for demonstrating a commitment to excellence in education through boardmanship training.

At the Greene County Board of Education regular meeting held Monday, September 21, 2020, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones gave an update on the school system’s remote learning program. He noted that there are still issues with providing connectivity for some students who reside in certain areas of the county. “ We purchased additional Hots Spots from At& T as well as Verizon in efforts to assure that all our students are able to access the virtual services for their classroom work, and we are exploring alternative community sites that could assist students,” Jones explained.

Dr. Jones informed the board that the school administrators are monitoring students’ access to their daily classes. Parents or guardians of students who are not participating on a daily basis will be contacted to determine if the problem is related to technical access, the need for other academic assistance, or just delinquency on the part of the students. “Students who choose not to participate in classes through the system’s remote process will be noted as truant and subject to the appropriate follow-up,” he stated.

The superintendent warned that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county is still high and the school system will continue to monitor the local situation. “ We really don’t know how long we will be in Phase I with our academic program. We want our students to be safe, but we are also mindful of doing our best to provide them the opportunity for a great academic program, “ Jones said. The board approved the following personnel items recommended by the superintendent. * Retirement: Nathaniel Webb, Mechanic, Department of Transportation, effective September 1, 2020; Mona Duncan, 4th Grade Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, effective October 1, 2020.

Employment: Brandi Eubanks, 7th Grade Math Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, for the 2020-2021 academic year; Rebecca Coleman, Technology Coordinator, effective September 21, 2020; Sharon Washington, Maintenance Supervisor, effective September 21, 2020; Dutchess Jones, Math Teacher, Greene County High School.

Confidential Settlement Agreement canceling Mr. Garry Rice’s Principal Contract and implementing a Math Specialist Employment Agreement.

The board approved the following administrative services recommended by the superintendent.

Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and Links 2 Learning Consulting.

Contract Services between Greene County Schools and Hands LLC, Alabama Autism Assistant Program.

Contract between Greene County Schools and ATT Assistive Technology Association.

Accept Bid from Assurance Service Group for re-roofing and alterations to Greene County Board Central Office.

Dr. Jones presented the board with the School Board Member Academy Team Training Achivement Award 2020, from Alabama Assoication of School Boards for demonstrating a commitment to excellence in education through boardmanship training.

Prior to its regular meeting on Sept. 21, the board held a work session to continue the annual evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones. As per his contract, Superintendent Jones will submit his annual work plan to the board by October 19, which will include goals and objectives for the current school term. Subsequent superintendent evaluations will be based on the duties of the superintendent and the goals and objectives of the school system for the year in question.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

