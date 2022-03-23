The great Black Census undercount

By: Blackmanstreet

The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau undercounted the nation’s Black population by a wide margin.

The undercount of blacks was 3.30 percent, the bureau reported Thursday.

In 2020, the Black or African American population was 41.1 million, which accounted for 12.4% of all people living in the United States, compared with 38.9 million or 12.6% of the population in 2010.

The United States reported a 2020 population of 329.5 million people. The White population was 250.5 million, the Native American population, including Alaskan natives, was 4.34 million. The Asian population was 20.17 million, and the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander population was 0.86 million.

The Census accurately counted White and Asian populations. At the same time, the Census also undercounted the Black, Hispanic, Native American and Alaska Native populations.

The Census Bureau reported that the Covid-19 pandemic and interference from Donald Trump’s administration affected the count.

Trump attempted partisan influence over the census, the Brennan Center for Justice reported. Trump also worked closely with anti-immigrant groups so that the nation’s immigrant groups would not be counted accurately.

While the Black or African American alone population has grown by 5.6% since 2010.

Federal money from taxes is to be distributed an estimated $1.5 trillion each year for health care, education, transportation, and other services. The Census is also used to determine congressional seats, voter districts and electoral college votes. Any undercount results in federal funds being allocated disproportionately.

