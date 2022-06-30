As of June 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,355,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(20,359) more than last week with 19,740 deaths (44) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,962 confirmed cases, 52 more cases than last week), with 51 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,695 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,957 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

