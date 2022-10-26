Newswire: Adidas terminates relationship with Kanye West after pressure to cut ties over antisemitic comments; George Floyd’s relatives plan to sue West for his comments

Compiled from press reports by NNPA and NBCNews

Kanye West

Adidas has cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after facing pressure to end its partnership with the rapper in the wake of his antisemitic comments with backlash mounting against the entertainer and leading to him losing additional business deals.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The German athletic brand said the decision to terminate its partnership with Ye “immediately” came after a “thorough review.”

Gap, which announced in September it was ending its Yeezy Gap partnership, said in a statement Tuesday: “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” the company said. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Adidas, which began its partnership with Ye in 2013, said it will end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.

The move is anticipated to have a “short-term negative impact of up to 250 million euro,” or about $246 million USD, on the company’s net income in 2022, the company said.

George Floyd’s family planning suit against West

Calling comments by Kanye West repugnant, the family of George Floyd said they are filing a $250 million lawsuit against the troubled superstar

. Filed by Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, the lawsuit also will include West, his business partners, and associates for “harassment,” “misappropriation,” “defamation,” and “infliction of emotional distress.”

The suit comes after West’s controversial “Drink Champs” interview in which he stated that Floyd didn’t die from convicted police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed against his neck for more than 9 minutes. West falsely asserted that Floyd died from fentanyl use and pre-existing medical conditions.

Chauvin, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to charges of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights. He’s serving 252 months in prison.

In plea documents, Chauvin agreed that the sentencing for his crime should be based on second-degree murder because he acted willfully and in callous and wanton disregard for the consequences of Floyd’s life. Further, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Floyd’s death a homicide due to Chauvin kneeling on his neck.

“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death,” Attorney Pat D. Dixon III said in a statement. “We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy.”

Lee Merritt, the attorney for Floyd’s other family members, also issued a cease-and-desist letter to West for his comments.

While the law renders it virtually impossible to defame a dead individual, Merritt cautioned that the family might sue West for his false statements. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl and not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” Merritt said.

Another of Gianna’s attorneys, Kay Harper Williams, also scolded West. “Free Speech Rights do not include harassment, lies, misrepresentation, and the misappropriation of George Floyd’s legacy,” Williams asserted. “Some words have consequences, and Mr. West will be made to understand.

