Greene Co. also impacted by EF-2 tornado Newswire: Ivey, Britt, Sewell tour tornado damage in Selma and Autauga counties

Cong. Terri Sewell, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, and Senator Katie Britt toured tornado damage in Selma

By: Jacob Holmes, Alabama Political Reporter

Congresswoman Terri Sewell *D-AL7), Gov. Kay Ivey, and U.S. Sen. Katie Britt toured Selma and Autauga counties on Friday to see the damage and devastation left by a long-track tornado that hit both communities on Thursday.

The tornado took the lives of six people in the Old Kingston area of Autauga County and caused “at least EF-3” damage shortly after causing destruction in Selma.

“Our prayers continue to be with Alabamians across our state who were impacted by Thursday’s severe weather, especially those who have lost loved ones, those who have been injured, and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods,” Britt said. “We saw damage and destruction, but we also witnessed the best of Alabama – people from all walks of life coming together to help each other.

My office is working alongside our partners in Alabama’s congressional delegation to support Governor Ivey’s request for an expedited federal major disaster declaration, and we will continue to work to ensure every possible federal resource is made available to affected Alabamians.

“Thank you to the courageous law enforcement officers, first responders, and linemen who have been working tirelessly to serve their fellow Alabamians across impacted communities. We are grateful for the incredible volunteers, like those I visited with today, who are already giving their time, talent, and resources to help complete strangers get back on their feet.”

Sewell, a Selma native, said seeing the damage was heartbreaking. “I am keeping my constituents and all those affected in my prayers,” Sewell said. “The people of the Black Belt are strong, and we will get through this together.”

Sewell said Friday that she would be working to get federal funding to help in the recovery, and Sunday, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state to open up that flow of funds.

“I’m thankful that President Biden has heard our calls and expedited a declaration of major disaster for the State of Alabama following Thursday’s devastating storms,” Sewell said. “This declaration will free up critical federal resources to relieve, recover and rebuild. I look forward to continuing to partner with Gov. Ivey, Alabama’s congressional delegation, as well as state, local, and community stakeholders to use these resources as an opportunity to build back Selma and all the affected areas better for the people of Alabama.”

“The outpouring of support for our communities has been truly heartening, and I join in thanking everyone who has offered their support now and into the future. This will be a marathon, not a sprint, but rest assured we will come back stronger than before.”

Persons interested in assisting the Alabama tornado relief effort may contact the Black Belt Community Foundation, which is based in Selma at bit.ly/BBCFDisasterRElief; or if you wan6t to help rebuild Radio Station WBFZ 105.3 in Selma, may contact: https://gofundme/e692dbe4.

Greene County hit as well by tornado

For the second time in six weeks, Eutaw, Alabama in Greene County, was struck by tornados again on January 12, after being hit on November 29. In the first storm 14 residents at Sagewood Apartments were displaced when the tornado sliced through their building. That storm also toppled many trees in the area behind Kirkwood.

For the latest storm, last week, many trees were knocked down and blocked streets until the city employees and volunteers could come with chain saws and clear a path for vehicles.

Mayor Johnson says she is talking with Congresswoman Sewell to get the Federal disaster declaration extended to include Greene County to make FEMA and Federal funds available.

