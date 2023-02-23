Racing Commission awards license for pari-mutuel wagering to Greene County Entertainment

Mrs. Linette Brown, Greene County Racing Commission Chairperson, released the following statement on Monday, February 20, 2023: “After receiving all information that was provided in response to our RFP packets, including the Application for License and the Background Checks, the Greene County Commission is proud to announce that it has selected Greene County Entertainment Inc as its new licensee.”

The Racing Commission had put out a request for proposals for issuing license for pari-mutuel wagering with authorization to conduct live Greyhound Racing, Horse and Greyhound Simulcasting and Historical Horse Racing Gaming. The Commission received two applications, Greene County Entertainment Inc and EK Solutions. According to the Racing Commission, Greene County Entertainment met all requirements for license.

