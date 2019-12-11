Eutaw Chamber hosts annual Christmas Parade and other holiday activities

The Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. in downtown Eutaw. This year’s theme: It’s Christmas, was selected to inspire parade participants to be truly creative in decorating the floats. Former Greene County Probate Judge, Earlean Isaac, served as the 2019 Christmas Parade Chairperson.

The Christmas Parade Grand Marshals were Jeff Klug, store manager of LOVE’S Truck Stop, Lovie Burrell Parks of the Greene County Extension Office and the Eutaw Garden Club. Eutaw Mayor Raymond Steele is Honorary Grand Marshal.

The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony followed the Christmas Parade. With performances by children from Eutaw Primary and the GCHS Choir.

Business owners were encouraged to decorate their storefronts for this festive occasion.

Approximately 61 participants with floats or decorated vehicles constituted this year’s parade. Local officials, businesses and organizations participating in the parade along with the horse riders closed out the parade.

Ms. Beverly Gordon, President of the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce, commended Judge Isaac, the Christmas Committee volunteers, and the Eutaw Garden Club for coming together to make this a great success. Toney Nixon and Pastor Joe Webb produced the music. Numerous businesses decorated their store fronts to Let Their Light Shine. Iris Sermon served as coordinator with the parade line up.

The Chamber’s office was transformed into Santa’s Workshop by Banks and Company’s Holiday Window Designer, Leigh Davidson. Attorney Joshua Sword served as Santa at Santa’s Workshop. Lovie Parks with the Extension Service donated over 150 gifts to children.

The Chamber and the Eutaw Garden Club will host the Christmas Coffee Shop at Ruby’ throughout the month of December on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Coffee Shop, which opened on December 5th, is sponsored by Greenetrack, Inc.

Baseball Country will close out the holiday festivities with Christmas Eve on the Square. Christmas Eve on the Square will take place on December 24 from 9 a.m. until 11.am. On December 23, 2019 Children may sign up and wear their pajamas to hear Santa read Twas the Night Before Christmas located at the Coffee Shop. Milk and cookies for a $1.

It will be a fun time for all. For additional information, please contact Phillis Belcher at 205-372-9769.

Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Gordan would like to thank everyone for coming together and making this years annual Christmas parade and tree Lighting ceremony a joyous occasion, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Properous New Year.

Former Probate Judge Earlean Isaac would also like to thank the participants for they support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

