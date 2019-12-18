Deltas provide myriad of Christmas gifts from the wish lists of community children

Thursday, December 12, 2019, The Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presented Christmas gifts for the children of two families selected through the Greene County Department of Human Resources Adopt-A- Family Program.

The Sorority Chapter members gave toys, including bicycles, electronic games, books and board games, as well as items of clothing for the children. All the gifts were selected in attempts to fulfill the Christmas wishes of each child in the respective families. The various lists of the children’s wishes were provided by the staff of DHR.

Mr. Wilson Morgan serves as Director of the Greene County DHR office.

Mrs. Carolyn Young is Chairperson and Ms. Jacqueline Allen is Co-Chair of the DST Chapter’s Adopt-A-Family Committee. Mrs. Isaac Atkins serves as Chapter President.

