Jeff Sessions remains silent as leaked emails show his Director of Communication and Trump’s immigration policy adviser, Stephen Miller, spreads White Supremacist views

By Zack Carter

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition written by U.S. Representatives and activists, calling for the removal of Stephen Miller, as White House immigration adviser to President Donald Trump. The petition states: …in his emails with Brietbart News in 2015-16, Miller trafficked stories from white nationalist websites promoting violent conspiracy theories… He panicked about confederate monuments being taken down in the wake of Dylann Roof’s murderous rampage in Charleston. And he praised a racist immigration plan from 1924 that was backed by Adolf Hitler. Stephen Miller is the mastermind of Donald Trump’s policy of family separation…”

On June 17, 2015, nine black worshippers at the historic Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, S.C., were murdered during Bible study by a white supremacist, Dylann Roof. Now, a new documentary tells the story of that tragic day through the eyes of the survivors and family members of the nine victims. https://www.theroot.com/watch-trailer-for-emanuel-the-viola-davis-and-steph-c-1833936588

At the beginning of the video, one of the surviving church members, describes her moment of horror as Dylann Roof stands over her:

“When he spoke to me I was on the floor, looking up at him from under the table. He just stopped and he said: ‘Did I shoot you yet’ ? I said ‘No’. And he said: ‘ I’m not going to. I’m going to leave you here to tell the story.’ ”

A sample of how violent and depraved the ideology of white supremacy actually is, and Miller’s adherence to it, can be found in the following letter sent to President Trump by 107 members of Congress wrote:

“what is driving Mr. Miller” is “not national security, it’s white supremacy—something that has no place in our country, federal government, and especially not the White House.”

At one point Miller suggested that Breitbart write about “The Camp of Saints,” a fascist French novel that depicts feces-eating brown people taking over Europe. “It is simply appalling that a senior advisor to the President advanced parallels between this book and contemporary events,” states the letter the senators sent to the White House on Monday.

Sessions Silent As Fascist Book is Praised During Breitbart News Interview

On Sept. 6, 2015 Pope Francis spoke to thousands in front of St Peter’s Square, pleading refuge for the millions fleeing war and preached the: ‘gospel calls us to be close to the smallest and to the abandoned’. On the same day Stephen Miller, while working for then Senator Jeff Sessions, insulted the Pope’s humanitarian plea, by writing to his Brietbart partner — “Also, you see the Pope saying west must, in effect, get rid of borders. Someone should point out the parallels to ‘Camp of the Saints.’ (latimes.com/politics/story/2019-11-12/stephen-miller-white-house-racist-immigration-emails;

Scholars have issued alarming warnings about this fascist novel Camp of the Saints since its first publication in 1973 — exposing its promotion of genocide of of non-whites, and drawing comparisons to Hitler’s Mein Kamph. The warnings have intensified as this dangerous vile book is now promoted from Trump’s White House. See for example see this Huffington Post article:

The book received a second life in 1983 when Cordelia Scaife May, heiress to the Mellon fortune and sister to right-wing benefactor Richard Mellon Scaife, funded its republication and distribution. This time it gained a cult following. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/steve-bannon-camp-of-the-saints-immigration_n_58b75206e4b0284854b3dc03

Joint Senate House Resolution Feb. 13, 2020

Denounces Miller’s White Supremacy

The proposed Senate and House Resolution of Feb.13, 2020, demands immediate removal of Stephen Miller’s as senior advisor to President Trump. It cites as one of several examples of his white supremacy, Miller’s promotion of the racist 1924 Immigration Act of 1924, while working, at taxpayer expense, for then Senator Jeff Sessions. This current proposed resolution states in part:

Whereas President Coolidge wrote, ‘‘Our country must cease to be regarded as a dumping ground [for new immigrants] . . . . Biological laws tell us that certain divergent people will not mix or blend’’; …

Whereas, in his manifesto entitled ‘‘Mein Kampf’’, Adolf Hitler described the Immigration Act of 1924 (43 Stat. 153, chapter 190) as a model for Nazi Germany to make his eugenics ideology a reality; harris.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/MCC20031.pdf; and huffpost.com/entry/democrats-call-for-stephen-miller-resignation-new-resolution_n_5e45b82ac5b64ba2974c699c

In the above cited October 2015 interview with white supremacist Steve Bannon, Sessions, backed by Stephen Miller. goes on for several minutes praising Hitler’s favored American law, Immigration Act of 1924.

Sessions continues the interview mirroring the theme of Camp of The Saints — by scapegoating immigrants for American workers’ job loss. In addition, Session’s complete silence about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) conceals the well documented fact, that by subsidizing giant American agribusinesses, NAFTA drove millions of small Mexican farmers from their land, as it shipped out a million American jobs to sweatshops.

See for example the detailed article published in the Nation, in Jan 2012, written by renown investigative journalist David Bacon, who has spent over 25 years documenting the devastation of NAFTA on Mexican and American working people:

How US Policies Fueled Mexico’s Great Migration…

.. By 2010, 53 million [ half the population ] Mexicans were living in poverty. In the 20 years after NAFTA went into effect, the buying power of Mexican wages dropped—the minimum wage’s buying power plummeted by a staggering 24 percent.

In NAFTA’s first year [1994], 1 million Mexicans lost their jobs. … Yellow corn grown by Mexican farmers then had to compete with corn from huge US producers, subsidized by the US farm bill. Corn imports into Mexico rose from 2 million to over 10 million tons, driving 2.5 million Mexican farmers and farm workers off their land. thenation.com/article/archive/how-us-policies-fueled-mexicos-great-migration/



Jeff Sessions End Your Silence ! Denounce Stephen Miller’s Deadly White Supremacy — Pushed While Employed by You, as a U S Senator ‘Representing All of Alabama’

The NAACP and 59 other Civil Rights groups wrote Trump in November stating: “ Unless and until you fire Stephen Miller — and all who promulgate bigotry — and abandon your administration’s anti-civil rights agenda, you will continue to be responsible for the violence fueled by that hate,” the letter continues, adding: “Stephen Miller’s racist, deadly agenda is contributing to this violence and must be stopped.” https://civilrights.org/resource/letter-to-the-white-house-civil-rights-groups-call-for-stephen-millers-removal/.

Senator Joaquin Castro, who along with Senator Kamala Harris introduced the recent above cited Feb. 13, 2020 Congressional resolution, denounced in specific words the deadly impact of white supremacy:

Americans, and in particular the Latino community, will never forget it was President Trump and Stephen Miller’s hateful rhetoric that helped inspire the deadly attack in El Paso where 22 individuals were killed for being Latino,” said Castro, who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. huffpost.com/entry/democrats-call-for-stephen-miller-resignation-new-resolution_n_5e45b82ac5b64ba2974c699c

Jeff Sessions, as you campaign to reclaim your Senate seat, will you denounce Stephen Miller’s hateful white supremacy that he pushed while working in your office, or will you remain in silence and consent?

About the author: Zack Carter is a community organizer who helped bring national attention to unjust Katrina and BP recovery policies .He was trade union activist in Mobile during the 1980’s and advocated for Labor to speak out against the Klan lynching of Michael Donald. See related article Carter co-authored: Questions remain on Jeff Sessions’ role in prosecuting Michael Donald’s Klan lynching in Mobile in the 1980’s, Posted on January 26, 2017 by greenecodemocratcom,





