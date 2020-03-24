Notice of Local Events Postponed

The following local events have been postponed due to the

Coronavirus.



March 23 thru 25- St. Paul United Methodist Church Spring Youth Revival which will be rescheduled Our theme is “Revive Us O Lord”; Sub-theme, “Who Will Stand In The Gap”? Dr. Kitsy Dixon, Pastor.



The Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce

Annual Awards Dinner and Membership Drive

scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020 will be rescheduled.



Cancellation of the Greene County Community Choir Concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 29th @ 4:00 PM – St Matthew Watson Missionary

Baptist Church, Rev Christopher Spencer, Pastor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

