Notice of Local Events Postponed
The following local events have been postponed due to the
Coronavirus.
March 23 thru 25- St. Paul United Methodist Church Spring Youth Revival which will be rescheduled Our theme is “Revive Us O Lord”; Sub-theme, “Who Will Stand In The Gap”? Dr. Kitsy Dixon, Pastor.
The Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce
Annual Awards Dinner and Membership Drive
scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020 will be rescheduled.
Cancellation of the Greene County Community Choir Concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 29th @ 4:00 PM – St Matthew Watson Missionary
Baptist Church, Rev Christopher Spencer, Pastor.