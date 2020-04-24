Commission adopts resolution citing sheriff’s failure to provide funds for specific departmental support

The Greene County Commission met in regular session on April 13, 2020, observing the emergency precautions directed by state and national government. The commissioners and staff were positioned approximately six feet apart and wore protective masks. The number of all in attendance was kept to the maximum of ten and visitors were also seated at required distances.

The commission adopted two resolutions: One resolution, dated April 13, 2020, regarded the notice of failure of the Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison to provide funds to the Greene County Commission as stated in an earlier resolution dated December 20, 2019 as amended. The commission is requesting that the sheriff make the sums set forth in Section 9 of the December 20, 2019 Resolution within five days of this notice, otherwise, the agreement is declared null and void, but all past due sums must be paid by the sheriff. The commission will adjust the sheriff’s budget accordingly.

Another resolution certified that all members of the Greene County Commission are in full support of the ad valorem tax resolution, dated April 13, 2020.

Dr. Marcia Pugh, CEO of the Greene County Health System, gave an update related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Greene County. She reported that as of April 13, there were 17 confirmed cases in Greene County. The hospital has one employee confirmed positive and the Nursing Home has two patients confirmed positive and are isolated.

Dr. Pugh also announced that on Wednesday, April 15, the Greene County Health Department would conduct testing for the virus by appointment only. The site would be opened from 10:00 a.m. to 12: noon. She also noted that the CDC is now recommending that everyone should wear a cloth face covering when out in public places.

Greene County EMA Director, Iris Sermon, gave an update local conditions. She stated that flood damage is ongoing and EMA has submitted all necessary documents. She reported that the recent storm only had a few trees and power lines down. No homes were reported damaged.

Sermon noted that the state is requesting that the county identify a mass burial site just in case it is needed. According to Sermon, the county coroner has a plan in place to evenly distribute bodies through the three local funeral homes if needed. She clarified that of the 17 positive COVID-19 cases reported for Greene County, two were erroneously attributed to Greene County.

In other business the commission acted on the following:

Approved garbage pickup for delinquent clients until Coronavirus Pandemic ends.

Approved dirt pit agreement with Don Wood.

Approved supplementary agreement with Goodwin, Mill and Cawood regarding bridge on County Road 69.

Approved financial report and payment of claims as follows: General Fund – $325,652.63;

Gasoline Fund – $223,907.17; Appraisal Fund – $10,633.65; Solid Waste – $27,0656.45; Senior Citizen Fund – $5,850.43; Federal Match – $109.09; Payroll Fiduciary – $33,818.14. Total of $627.036.56. Electronic Claims totaled $89,413.36.

The county’s bank balances as of March 20, 2020 are as follows: Citizen Trust Bank – $4,019,087.87; Merchants and Farmers Bank – $1,996,484.66; Bank of New York – $619,071.95

