Newswire:Greene County lags in 2020 Census count



As Census 2020 numbers continue to roll in, the latest results – reported via 2020census.gov – show that as of April 22, Greene County is at just 33.4 percent, which is below its 2010 self-response rate of 40.9 percent. Overall, Alabama is reporting a 50.3 percent response rate – well below the 62.5 percent total self-response rate in 2010. This is according to Kenneth Boswell of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) who heads up Alabama 2 Counts.

“What does this mean? Plainly, we have work to do, and each county – especially those like Greene County – must do its part to ensure we exceed 2010 numbers so that Alabama keeps its current number of federal representatives, ensures it is provided the more than $13 billion in census-derived funding at stake, and continues to be considered for new and expanding economic development opportunities moving forward.,” says Boswell.

If you haven’t filled out your 2020 Census form yet, do so now on line at uscensus2020.gov or phone 1-844-330-2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

