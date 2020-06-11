Town of Union sponsors COVID-19 testing

The Town of Union sponsored COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 5 from 9:00 am to 12 noon. In front of the Town Hall. Personnel from the Maude Whatley Health Clinic conducted the testing of 20 residents who participated.

As of June 10, 2020 at10:30 AM

Alabama had 21,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 739 deaths

Greene County had 107 confirmed cases with 5 deaths

Sumter County had 248 cases with 10 deaths

Hale County had 210 cases with 11 deaths

Please be advised that testing for COVID 19 will take place in the

following areas:

New Generation Church

Parking Lot Eutaw, AL

Thursday, June 11, 2020

9a.m. until 12p.m.

Contact person: Rev. Joe Nathan Webb



Old Paramount High School

Boligee, AL

Saturday, June 13, 2020

9a.m. until 12p.m.

Contact person: Mayor Hattie Samuel

As more dates are created, we will

inform the group, however, it is very

important that you provide your

constituents with this vital information.

Testing dates and time are normally

posted on Facebook page of

What’s Happening

in Greene County.

We are in this together.

