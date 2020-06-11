Town of Union sponsors COVID-19 testing

As of June 10, 2020 at10:30 AM
Alabama had 21,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 739 deaths
Greene County had 107 confirmed cases with 5 deaths
Sumter County had 248 cases with 10 deaths
Hale County had 210 cases with 11 deaths
Please be advised that testing for COVID 19 will take place in the
following areas:
New Generation Church
Parking Lot Eutaw, AL
Thursday, June 11, 2020
9a.m. until 12p.m.
Contact person: Rev. Joe Nathan Webb
Old Paramount High School
Boligee, AL
Saturday, June 13, 2020
9a.m. until 12p.m.
Contact person: Mayor Hattie Samuel
As more dates are created, we will
inform the group, however, it is very
important that you provide your
constituents with this vital information.
Testing dates and time are normally
posted on Facebook page of
What’s Happening
in Greene County.
We are in this together.