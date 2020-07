As of July 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Alabama had 46,424 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1,032 deaths



Greene County had 188 confirmed cases with 8 deaths; 22 more cases in a week

Sumter Co. had 285 cases with 12 deaths

Hale Co. had 317 cases with 22 deaths

Coronavirus Testing in Greene County



Thursday, July 9, 2020

Eutaw Activity Center

9:00 AM to 12 Noon

University of Alabama Medical Outreach



Saturday, July 11, 2020

Jena, Alabama

Volunteer Fire

Department

9:00 AM to 12 Noon

Greene Co. Coronavirus Testing Team



Thursday, July 16, 2020

Eutaw, Alabama

behind City Hall

9:00 AM to 12 Noon

Maude Whatley Health System



Saturday, July 18, 2020

Tishabee, Alabama

place – TBA

9:00 AM to 12 Noon

Greene County Coronavirus Testing Team

