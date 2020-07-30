Rodney Wesley is a candidate for Eutaw City Council District 5

I am Rodney Wesley and I have been teaching and coaching for 25 years and now I want to do something that is just as important to me. This is another way to give back to my community as a public service. I feel that I know a lot about this community but there is so much more to learn. I think it’s my time and opportunity to step up and take my next Leadership Role as a Eutaw City Council Person. I am seeking District 5 Council Position.

I am a graduate of Eutaw High School, where I played football under Coach James E. Morrow and Coach Cleveland Austin. I attended the University of Alabama and earned a BS Degree and played basketball under Coach Wimp Sanderson.

I am a native of Greene County and following my college graduation I returned home to work in our school system. I have a special dedication to helping our youth prepare themselves to be the best that they can be. One of my goals is to restore and bring more recreational activities for our youth and elderly.

I will also strive to build a strong relationship with citizens within our city, as well as outside of Eutaw. I will work and walk along with everyone to make Eutaw a Great Place to Live.

My wife is Yvonne Wesley and I have six children. My parents are Hattie Wesley and Artie Atkins. I am a member of New Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

I am asking for your support and your vote on August 25 as your Eutaw City Councilperson District 5.

