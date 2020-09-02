Greene County meets Sumter in first round Alabama launches Census Bowl among 32 counties statewide

ADECA leading month-long competition to encourage, reward Census self-participation

`MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Aug. 31, 2020) – The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and Alabama Counts! announced today that it will launch a Census participation competition — deemed the Alabama Census Bowl — on Sept. 2 among 32 counties throughout Alabama with low self-response rates.

The competition will last for four weeks, ending Sept. 30, the final day that households across the state and nation can participate in the 2020 Census. Winning counties can receive up to $65,000 to benefit their public school systems.

Counties will compete in a March Madness-style, head-to-head challenge, with counties facing off against others in a weekly bracket system – with 16 counties in the East Bracket and 16 in the West Bracket. Only the counties with the biggest increase in self-response rates for that week will advance.

In week one, Greene County faces Sumter County. If Greene County secures more Census responses, we will move on to face the winner of Wilcox and Perry. If we are successful here, Greene County can move to the Elite Eight level and start to win prize money for our school system. “This is a good competition to help finish the 2020 Census and help our school system at the same time, “ said Dr. Carol Zippert, Greene County School Board President.

“We are close to the final buzzer on Census 2020, and the Alabama Census Bowl is an excellent way to drive our state’s self-response rate up — all while benefitting public schools,” said Kenneth Boswell, Alabama Counts! Chairman and ADECA director.

Census Bowl winners will receive monetary rewards based on final event standings. Elite Eight Runner-Ups will receive $20,000 each, Final Four Runner-Ups will receive $30,000 each, Second Place will receive $45,000, and the overall Census Bowl Champion will receive a total of $65,000 to benefit its public-school systems. Prizes will be awarded in October 2020.

“This is a unique way for counties to raise money for their schools, which can help with programs and projects benefitting deserving Alabama students,” added Boswell. “The grants can be used toward things like new technology, supplies or materials for classrooms.”

Alabama counties set to participate in the Sept. 2-30 Census Bowl include: Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Cherokee, Choctaw, Conecuh, Coosa, Crenshaw, Clarke, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Hale, Henry, Lamar, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox, and Winston. The 32 counties selected were those with the lowest census self-response rates based on the July 24 self-response data provided by the U.S Census Bureau.

If you have not completed your 2020 Census yet, you can call 844-330-2020 or contact http://www.my2020Census.gov on your computer, tablet or smart phone, to answer the questions. This will only take ten minutes and helps Greene County and the State of Alabama to reach its goals.

For more information and to view the official bracket and rules, please visit alabama2020census.com/census-bowl.

