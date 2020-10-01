Commission approves 2021 General Fund Budget, excluding sheriff’s employees covered by bingo funds

In a special session held Monday, September 28, 2020, the Greene County Commission approved its 2020-2021 General Fund Budget, with the exception of employees in the Sheriff’s office and jail who are funded through resources from bingo operations. The budget vote was unanimous with all commissioners present.

It was noted in the meeting that Sheriff Jonathan Benison owes the county approximately $600,000 in back pay for employees in his department who are not covered in the sheriff’s budget as funded by the county government. Sheriff Benison must pay the past due amount and advance the first quarter payment of fiscal year 2021 in the amount of $92,737 for his extra employees by September 30, 2020, the end of the current fiscal year. Payment for each subsequent quarter of 2021 must also be made in advance.

In the approval of the General Fund Budget, the Commission also approved the lay-off of the sheriff’s additional employees supported by bingo funds if the past-due amount and the advance payment are not paid by 11:59 a.m. on September 30, 2020.

The Greene County Commission approved $2,445,000 in its General Fund Budget for Fiscal Year 2021. Traditionally, the Commission allocates 51% of its General Fund Budget to the Greene County Sheriff Department, which is $1,247,000 for 2020-2021 fiscal year. This supports approximately 10 employees in the Sheriff’s office and 11 employees at the county jail. In the past, the sheriff has committed to supporting additional employees in his department with resources from bingo operations. According to the County Commission, the sheriff has become delinquent in the payments for his additional employees.

In other business of the called meeting, the commission tabled the item regarding dirt for public and nonprofit entities.

