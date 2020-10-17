Terminated employees in Sheriff Department continue to report to work, drive county vehicles

The Greene County Commission held its regular monthly meeting, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, since Monday, October, 12 was a federal holiday. Early in the commission’s meeting, Commissioner Lester Brown again stated his concerns regarding the employees from the Sheriff’s Department, who were layed-off on September 30, 2020 and continue to report to work and drive county vehicles. Reportedly, through various written and verbal communications, the Commission had informed Sheriff Jonathan Benison that his additional employees, supported by bingo funds, would be layed-off unless the Sheriff provided the necessary payroll payments at the beginning of each quarter of 2020-2021, as well as reimburse the county the back pay due for the same employees.

“We are allowing the sheriff to put the county in danger, as well as giving those employees false hope that they are still employed,” Brown stated.

At the commission’s work session held October 7, several commissioners raised those same concerns regarding the terminated employees continuing to report to work in the Sheriff’s Department. At Commissioner Chairman Allen Turner’s request for guidance, Attorney Hank Sanders, advised that the commission should consider taking appropriate steps of informing the county’s insurance agency that letters have been sent to the terminated employees regarding their last day of employment; and that letters have been sent informing these former employees that they must not drive county vehicles.

The commission approved a contract adjustment for CFO, Macaroy Underwood. Underwood’s contract provided for a monthly compensation of $7,000 beginning with the fiscal year of 2020-2021.

In other business, the commission acted on the following:

Received the financial report presented by Mrs. Brenda Burke and approved the payment of claims.

Approved a resolution for spreading and/or grading material for Greene County Volunteer Fire Departments.

Approved the 2020-2021 bid tabulations for treated timber, metal pipe, plastic pipe, petroleum products and aggregates.

Approved roofing repair from Holland Roofing.

Approved contracts for Digital Information System; Delta Computer Systems, Inc.; Alabama Computer Systems, Inc.

Approved travel for employees.

