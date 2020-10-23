Bingo facilities distribute $484,468.83 for October; Forkland’s improvements supported by bingo funds

Following summary provided by Mrs. Kinya Isaac

Bingo Funds regulated by Sheriff Jonathan Benison have afforded the Town of Forkland the opportunity to promote economic development, create jobs, enhance community programs for senior citizens, purchase a recreation and education center for our youth and property for a future park development. It has not only insured a balanced operational budget for the town, but the bingo allocations have also provided seed and matching funds for numerous projects such as vehicles for the newly reactivated police department, $350,000 CDBG Grant to pave streets, Equipment Purchase Grant and the Forkland Innovative Center. Accomplishing the visions of the town’s 2017-2020 Strategic Plan would have been impossible without Charity Bingo.

Mayor McAlpine and the Town Council have initiated the process to build a Public Safety Building which will house the police department, the fire department and the municipal court. Charity Bingo Funds give the Town of Forkland an opportunity to provide vital services which enhance the quality of life for the residents of the community and the surrounding areas.

Distribution for October

On Wednesday, October 14 2020, Greene County Sheriff’s Department reported a total distribution of $484,468.83 from four licensed bingo gaming operations in the county. The bingo distributions were contributed by Frontier, River’s Edge, Palace and Bama Bingo.

The recipients of the September distributions from bingo gaming include the Greene County Commission, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the cities of Eutaw, Forkland, Union, Boligee, the Greene County Board of Education and the Greene County Hospital (Health System).

Sub charities include Children Policy Council, Guadalupan Multicultural Services, Greene County Golf Course, Branch Heights Housing Authority, Department of Human Resources and the Greene County Library.

Bama Bingo gave a total of $113,499.98 to the following: Greene County Commission, $30,570; Greene County Sheriff’s $33,750; City of Eutaw, $7,750; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500, and the Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities, each $1,133.33.

Frontier (Dream, Inc.) gave a total of $114,994.98 to the following: Greene County Commission, $30,570; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $33,750; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500; Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each, $1,333.33.

River’s Edge (Next Level Leaders and Tishabee Community Center Tutorial Program) gave a total of $114,994.98 to the following: Greene County Commission, $30,570; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $33,750; City of Eutaw, $9,250; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $3,875; Greene County Board of Education, $10,500; Greene County Health System, $12,500. Sub Charities each, $1,333.33.

Palace (TS Police Support League) gave a total of $140,983.89 to the following: Greene County Commission, $37,478.82; Greene County Sheriff’s Department, $41,377.50; City of Eutaw, $11,340.50; and the Towns of Forkland, Union and Boligee each, $4,750.75; Greene County Board of Education, $12,873 and the Greene County Health System, $15,325; Sub Charities each, 1,389.47.

