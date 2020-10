The Eutaw Police Department lost three officers in the month of October, including Chief Derick Coleman, who resigns as of Oct. 30, 2020. According to Mayor-Elect Latosha Johnson, the city council will consider selecting a new chief of police, assistant chief and another officer at its organizational meeting following the city official’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for 12 noon, Monday, November 2. The names of the perspective appointees were not released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook