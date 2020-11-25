FOGCE Federal Credit Union plans Drop-By Membership Meeting

FOGCE Federal Credit Union, based in Eutaw, AL, has scheduled its annual membership meeting, as a Drop-By Meeting, for Friday, December 11, 2020, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Members are invited and encouraged to drop by the credit union’s office during that time period to sign-in and receive a gift bag with annual operational reports on the credit union, as well as various holiday treats. The members sign-in roster will also serve as the basis of selection for awarding door prizes.

The credit union is obligated to hold an annual membership meeting, but the board of directors and staff recognize the responsibility to maintain a safe environment for the credit union’s continued service to members.

FOGCE manager, Mrs. Joyce Pham, has secured various equipment on the premises as safety measures for staff and members. These include sanitation stations and plexiglass dividers in the lobby area, clerk and manager’s office and in the boardroom. The mask requirement is also in place, and routine cleaning and sanitizing are conducted throughout the operational hours.

Board members have scheduled individual volunteer time to meet and greet members to assist in maintaining the safe distance as members participate in the Drop-By Annual Membership Meeting.

The FOGCE Federal Credit Union is located at 112 Prairie Avenue, Eutaw, AL, across from the Thomas E. Gilmore Courthouse Square.

