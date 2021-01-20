181 receive coronavirus vaccination Monday in Greene County

According to the Greene County Health Department, 181 persons received the Moderna vaccination for coronavirus at the Greene County Health Department on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The shots were administered to persons in their cars based on appointments made in advance. The drive-through vaccination plan in the parking lot of the local health department went well

A spokesperson said, “The vast majority of those receiving vaccination were in the group of persons over the age of 75. This was the first day that older people could be vaccinated in Greene County. There were a few first responders and healthcare workers who also received shots.”

Dr. Marcia Pugh announced that 22 residents of the Greene County Nursing Home were vaccinated on Tuesday, January 19. “Two residents refused the shot and 14 were ineligible because they had tested positive for the virus in the past 90 days. The shots were given by Walgreen-Pharmerica under an agreement with HHS,” said Pugh.

Medical personnel, first responders and those over 75 are eligible for the vaccination. You may contact the local Greene County Health Department at 205-372-9361 to make an appointment for the next time the Alabama Department of Public Health is coming to Greene County to give vaccinations. The schedule for the next visit was not available at press time.

Dr. Pugh indicated that she has made a request for vaccine at the Greene County Hospital and Physicians Clinic to help inoculate more people in Greene County. “So far, the Greene County Health System has not received vaccines, but we hope this will change soon as the supply of vaccines increases,” she said.

Doctors at the CDC say 75 to 80% of the entire U. S. population must be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus.

