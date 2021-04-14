Grand Jury returns 28 true bills with multiple count indictments

The Grand Jury of Greene County, Alabama went into session on April 5, 2021 and ended the session on April 6, 2021. The Grand Jury considered various criminal charges against various defendants and return herewith 28 true bills, some of which were multiple count indictments, resulting in 21 felonies and 8 misdemeanors. There were 41 cases continued, all but one case being drug cases continued because there were no Certificate of Analysis from the Department of Forensic Sciences. There were 16 no bills returned. -Jakeuis Rencher was indicted for discharging a firearm into occupied building, criminal mischief III and attempted murder. -Shayla V. Hill was indicted for alcohol – possession of still, illegal possession of alcohol and attempt to elude. – Lathen Scot Box was indicted for theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. -Benny Earl Yauger was indicted for possession of marijuana I. – Janie Williams was indicted for hindering prosecution 1st degree and disorderly conduct. – Marvin Anthony Jones was indicted for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana II. -Ladradeium Simmons was indicted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance carrying a concealed weapon and trafficking – opium. -Bo Zhang was indicted for trafficking in cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. -Weidong Sun was indicted for trafficking in cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. -Isaiah Shabazz Essex was indicted for kidnapping II, menacing and harassment. – Nathaniel Cook was indicted of receiving stolen property I. -Dequante Threatts was indicted for two counts of forgery third degree. -Antonio Gandy was indicted for Rape II and enticing a child for immoral purposes. -William Chad Randolph was indicted for Rape I.

