SOS sponsors direct action in Montgomery for $15 minimum wage and Medicaid Expansion

The SaveOurselves Coalition for Justice and Democracy (SOS) sponsored two recent direct action events in Montgomery. On May 19th, SOS supported a national mobilization for the $15 minimum wage, with a protest at the McDonalds on Madison Avenue in downtown Montgomery. On May 20th, SOS held a rally and press conference to urge Governor Kay Ivey to Expand Medicaid using new funding incentives in the American Rescue Plan. There are $700 to $940 million in incentives for states like Alabama to expand Medicaid in the recently passed and signed coronavirus and economic stimulus legislation.

