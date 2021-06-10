As of June 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM (according to Alabama Political Reporter) Alabama had 546,845 confirmed cases of coronavirus,(2,800) more than last week with 11,249 deaths (93) more than last week)

Greene County had 934 confirmed cases, (4 more cases than last week), with 34 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,057 cases with 32 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,262 cases with 78 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

