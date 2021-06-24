Voting Rights Coalition convenes June 25th in Shelby County on 8th anniversary of Shelby vs Holder decision to support national voting rights protections

On the 8th anniversary of the Shelby vs Holder, Supreme Court decision, which gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act of its critical ‘pre-clearance procedures’, a collaborative coalition of organizations is holding a day of actions in Shelby County to support voting rights and national legislation to protect voting rights and restore the protections stripped by the Supreme Court. The coalition supporting voting rights includes Lift Our Vote, AL NAACP, Black Voters Matter, Leadership Conference, Poor People’s Campaign, SPLC Action, World Conference of Mayors, SOS, Transformative Justice Coalition, United Mine Workers of America, Selma Jubilee, AL Black Women’s Roundtable, National Action Network AL, TOPS, AL New South Coalition, Alabama Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Transform AL, and others. These groups have joined together to educate, empower, and engage the public to highlight the reasons why America is facing sweeping voter suppression and advance the needs for voter protections through legislative measures like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For The People Act. Event coordinators and state leadership will convene at the Shelby County Courthouse, in Columbiana, on Friday June 25th at 10:00 am, CDT for a press conference and kickoff rally around their calls to action for voter protections for the entire nation. The program will then transition to Orr Park in Montevallo, AL for a day of community service and engagement to include free food, vaccinations, voter verification, registration, and restoration, and live performances. This event will further support addressing the urgent need to restore the Voting Rights Act (VRA) to ensure that every eligible voter can make their voice heard at the ballot box, free from discrimination. The coalition invites people from throughout Alabama to attend the Shelby Day events and support the voter protection demands. For more information contact: http://www.liftourvote.com and http://www.alnaacp.org or the members of the coalition listed above.

