Board submits plan for ESSER II funds Greene County School Board approves new contracts for Superintendent Jones and CSFO Blair

The Greene County Board of Education, at its June 28, 2021 meeting, approved the renewal of the Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones’ contract for an additional three years, beginning July 1, 2022. Dr. Jones’ current contract contains a provision that required the board to inform him one year in advance on whether his contract would be renewed, including the terms and conditions. Jones was hired July 1, 2019. The board also approved a three year contract for CSFO LaVonda Blair beginning July 1, 2021. She was hired August 1, 2018. Both contracts were approved on a three-two vote of board members, in spite of the fact that Superintendent Jones and CSFO Blair had received composite average scores, in their evaluations by the board, indicating that their performances Exceeded Expectations. The superintendent’s report to the board included a summary of the ESSER II Plan (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) that was submitted to the Alabama State Department of Education. According to Dr. Jones, the system’s $3,319,901 ESSER II allocation will focus on the following four components: High Quality Instructional Materials, budgeted at $476,450; High Quality Professional Development, budgeted at $81,780; Unfinished Learning Supports, budgeted at $1,561,889 and Facilities, budgeted at $1,200,000. In the ESSER II Plan each component is specifically detailed with proposed activities and follow-up as well as related costs. ESSER II funds must be expended by September 30, 2023 Dr. Jones also announced that the 2021-2022 school year will open with full face-to-face learning, baring any public health order warranting the school system to return to virtual learning approaches. “Our main concern is the safety of all school personnel, as well as our community, and utilizing every means available to provide the best learning opportunities for our students,” he stated. Jones gave updates on the renovations to the central office. He noted that the second phase will include painting and carpeting inside the facility. CSFO LaVanda Blair presented the following Financial Snapshot as of April 30, 2021: General Fund Balance – $2,886,119.30; Accounts Payable Check Register – $258,470.35; Payroll Register – $815,310.53; Combined Fund Balance – $5,777,622.22; Total Local Revenue – $1,782,544.14, including property and sales taxes and bingo revenue. Blair noted the budget amendments relative to the ESSER II – CRRSA (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act). The CSFO also presented an overview of the streamlining process in various components in the central office, including implementation of the Follet Inventory System, technological advances, ClassWallet, KissFlow, and MySchoolBucks. Blair stated that the financial department works closely with Superintendent Jones to maintain the operating reserve; eliminate any unnecessary spending and reduce and/or refinance debt. In other business, the board ratified the listing of summer school personnel, the superintendent had been authorized to employ in the program. On the superintendent’s recommendation, the board approved the following personnel recalled for the 2021-2022 school term: •Eutaw Primary School: Gwendolyn Webb, Trakayla Brown, Tara Thomas, Danielle Sanders-Williams, Quenterica White, Domonique McDaniels, Sherita Pickens, Chandra Toney, Valarie Moore, Hillary Bruner. •Robert Brown Middle School: Alisa Allen, Brandi Eubanks, Tammy Barber, Leanita Hunt, Alison Newton, Kalyn Gray, Quentin Walton, Nkenge Reynold, Demelia Snyder, Ashley Moody. •Greene County High School: Tyler Mitchell, Elroy Skinner, Josef Stander, Clifford Reynolds. The board approved employment of the following: Monquell Wigfall, Special Education Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, for the 2021-2022 school year; Whitney Hampton-Finch, 4th Grade teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Gloria Watkins McGhee, Pre-K Teacher, Eutaw Primary School; Paula Calligan, Cosmetology Instructor, Greene County Career Center. The board approved Catastrophic / FMLA Leave for Larry Burnette from April 27, 2021 – August 1, 2021; Resignations of Jacob Sullivan, Robert Brown Middle School, effective June 3, 2021 and Lurena Smith, Kindergarten Teacher, Eutaw Primary School, effective June 25, 2021. The board approved the following administrative service items: * Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll. * Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. LaVonda Blair, CSFO. * Contract agreement between Greene County Board of Education and Albireo Energy Control * System Maintenance Program. * 4-day work week for all extended employees beginning June 7 – July 30, 2021. * Contractual Agreement between Greene County Board and Behavior Aide Eleanor Smalls. * Contractual Agreement between Greene County Board and Behavior Aide, Denise Horton. * Approval of Follett School Solutions Software. •Approval of unused school buses to be sold for scrap. The following are the board agenda items which do not require a recommendation of the superintendent. * Approval of Contract for Chief School Finance Officer. * Approval of Notice to Superintendent as Required by Superintendent Contract.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

