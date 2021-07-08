Greene County welcomes the new County Extension Coordinator Douglas Fulghum

Douglas (Doug) Fulghum, a native of Sumter County and a graduate of Livingston High School, is the new County Extension Coordinator for Greene County. He completed his B.S. Degree in Forestry Science at Alabama A&M University in 2003. Fulghum began his professional career as a Southern Pine Beetle Forester for the North Carolina Division of Forest Resources. In 2005, he returned to Alabama to work with the Alabama Forestry Commission. He was employed with this agency for 14, serving as a Forester and a County Supervisor. While employed there, he became familiar with the needs of landowners throughout West Alabama. After 14 years with the Alabama Forestry Commission, Mr. Fulghum transitioned to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in 2019 as a Regional Extension Agent in the Specialty Area of Forestry/Wildlife. After two years as a REA, serving Greene as one of his counties, Fulghum was chosen to serve in a new capacity, Greene County Cooperative Extension Coordinator (CEC). According to Doug, this new position gives him the opportunity to focus on one county and go beyond forestry services. “I am now in a position to connect with various Regional Extension Agents (REA) and bring added services to Greene County, including 4-H and Work Force Development for youth; Food and Nutrition and AlProHealth. We have plans to provide new playground equipment for residents at Eutaw Housing Authority, as well as other community service projects,” he stated. Doug held his first Advisory Committee meeting, Friday, June 25, which drew representatives from local governments, service agencies, non-profit organizations, the farming community and other interested and supportive groups and individuals. His goal is to continue serving Greene County by bringing needed programs to the area. His plans are to work with the county and city governments, the school system and other entities to help bring this county to a new dimension. “There is so much I want to do, but I recognize that I am still learning. My approach is to serve through collaboration and cooperation,” he said. Doug is married to Danielle Harper Fulghum and they have two daugthers, Madison and Melonie. Mr. Douglas Fulghum stands ready to assist. He can be reached on the office phone at (205) 372-3401, on his cell at 205-609-0347, or via email at ddf0007@auburn.edu.

