Newswire : Reps. Beatty, Cooper and Sewell introduce legislation to establish National Rosa Parks Day

Rosa Parks being fingerprinted after her arrest in Montgomery, AL

By: NNPA Newswire

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In coordination with Reps. Jim Cooper (TN-05) and Terri Sewell (AL-07), U.S. Congresswoman and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (OH-03) introduced legislation to establish Rosa Parks Day as a Federal Holiday.

“Through her willingness to sit, Rosa Parks stood up for what she believed in,” Beatty said.

“As a state legislator, I was proud to lead the push to make the Buckeye State the first state to officially recognize Rosa Parks Day. It’s now time for us to come together as a nation to honor this American hero through a new national holiday.”

In 2005, Beatty, then-Member of the Ohio General Assembly, spearheaded legislation to designate December 1st as “Rosa Parks Day” in the State of Ohio – making the Buckeye State the first in the nation to formally recognize the Civil Rights icon.

December 1, 1955 was the day that Ms. Parks was arrested for refusing to move from a seat in the front of a Montgomery bus to a seat designated for “colored” people in the back of the bus. Her act of non-violent civil disobedience started the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which was one of the key events of the modern Civil Rights Movement.

Ohio’s annual Rosa Park tribute has engaged thousands of children and community leaders across the state to celebrate Mrs. Parks’ legacy and example.

“Rosa Parks is a hero to countless Americans and to me,” Beatty said.

“Her life and actions on that historic December day more than 50 years ago have inspired people across the country and around the world to stand up against discrimination and work peacefully to create a more just and fair society,” Beatty continued.

“I was honored to have led the charge in the State of Ohio to recognize Rosa Parks, and I’m proud to push to get her the national recognition she deserves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

