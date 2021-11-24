Newswire: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Kyle Rittenhouse escaped punishment in the shooting deaths of two men during the unrest that followed the 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The jury deliberated for about four days, before issuing unanimous verdicts on all counts.

The jury considered five charges against the now 18-year-old: First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon – or that Rittenhouse recklessly caused the death of Rosenbaum under circumstances that showed utter disregard for human life.

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon – or that Rittenhouse recklessly endangered the safety of Richard McGinniss — a journalist with the conservative Daily Caller — under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.

First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon – or that Rittenhouse did cause the death of Huber, with intent to kill him.

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon – or that Rittenhouse did recklessly endanger the safety of an unknown male, referred to as “jump kick man” in court, under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a weapon – or that Rittenhouse attempted to cause the death of Grosskreutz, with intent to kill him.

Right-wing groups are trying to cast Rittenhouse as a hero for vigilantism and support for unbridled gun rights since he crossed state lines carrying an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon and was acquitted for killing two people and injuring others.

Black leaders and others are pointing to this case as a “mis-carriage of justice” and indication that the justice system does not treat Black and white defendants the same way. Others are calling for Federal civil rights charges against Rittenhouse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

