Two Alabama men missing in California, presumed dead

Two Alabama men reported missing in California one month ago are now presumed dead, evidence shows, and authorities have charged two suspects in their murders. Ladexter Tequan Pelt, the 25-year-old son of Eutaw City Councilwoman Tracey Hunter, and John Fitzgerald Dubose Jr., 20, flew to California on Thursday, Nov. 4, and have not been heard from since. Pelt is from Greene County and DuBose is from Tuscaloosa. Pelt had just celebrated his birthday.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office in California on Tuesday said detectives from multiple divisions within the sheriff’s office located evidenced that led them to believe Pelt and Dubose were murdered at a residence in Gridley, Calif. Detectives also found evidence suggesting Ricardo Banuelos-Villarreal, 30, and Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal, 35, murdered the two Alabama men and hid their bodies. Both are from Gridley, and both are charged with two counts of murder. Ricardo Banuelos-Villarreal was arrested Nov. 14 in Yuba City. He is being held at the Butte County Jail. Authorities are searching for Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal.

Investigators are now actively searching for the bodies of Pelt and Dubose. Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal or the Altima, as well as the crime, is asked to call detectives at 530-538-7671.

