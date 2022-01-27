As of January 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,172,660 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(84,790) more than last week with 16,948 deaths (192) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,665 confirmed cases, (72 more cases than last week), with 47 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,117 cases with 42 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,226 cases with 94 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

