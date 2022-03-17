Garria  Spencer is a candidate for District 1 commission seat

I’m Garria Spencer and I am announcing my candidacy for County Commission District 1. My wife of, 47 years, is Althenia. We have three adult children, 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

I retired from Phifer Wire Products and presently employed by the Greene County Board of Education as a School Bus Driver.

My vision for this office is to seek funding for Housing Rehab county wide; a sewer system that serves the community; better road conditions and the black topping of dirt roads. I will work with others for improvements throughout the county. Greene County is my home and I pledge use my experiences, my good will and dedication toward serving not only District 1 residents but all of Greene County.

I am asking for your vote, your support and most importantly your prayers.

