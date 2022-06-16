Greene County Career Center adopted by Cook Utility, Mills Pharmacy and M&A Auto

Adopt-A-School is now in Greene County in a big way. Business and industry, faith-based sectors, and organizations in Greene County are getting a head start in partnering with schools before the start of the school year in August.

“Businesses and organizations partnering with public schools create several mutually beneficial advantages for each party. Businesses that support schools with contributions of volunteer time and funds are viewed as good corporate citizens interested in helping shape the local workforce,” said Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones.

“Schools benefit by receiving tangible and intangible assistance from the local businesses and organizations. We are excited to form these lasting relationships in Greene County schools,” said Jones.

Overall, there were 10 partnerships with schools in Greene County which officially began June 7, 2022.

Adoptions include:

•Cook Unity in the Community adopted Greene County High School and Greene County Career Center

•Freedom Rock Church adopted Greene County High School

•Greene County Park and Recreation adopted Eutaw Primary School

•M&A Auto Diesel, LLC adopted Greene County Career Center

•Mills Pharmacy adopted Greene County High School and Greene County Career Center

•New Generation Community Outreach adopted Eutaw Primary School

•Tishabee Nonprofit Organization adopted Eutaw Primary School “The entire school community, in particular the students, gain from the additional resources and experience offered by corporate and community partners. These Greene County partners will now make a significant, direct impact on the school community and have an opportunity to form quality relationships within the schools,” said Carolyn Tubbs Director of Education Programs.

Each partnership committed to implement activities around the four initiatives of the Pillars of Education (Literacy, Character, Elevating Educators, and Career Pathways) by offering incentives and volunteers.

For AAS is a strong advocate of the Pillars of Education initiative. All AAS partners are encouraged to push students to take advantage of opportunities to foster character development in addition to addressing the needs of educators and supporting their efforts in and out of the classroom. This will allow them to gain an increase in literary skills and capitalize on their abilities to discover a career path of their choosing.

As seen above, most schools graciously have more than one adopter to their school. We wish to encourage other entities to step forward if they wish to become an additional adopter of Robert Brown Middle School.

For more information about Adopt-A-School, and how your business or organization can support a public school in West Alabama, email carolyn@westalabamachamber.com or call (205) 391-0556. We have a school for you! Learn more about Adopt-A-School by clicking here .

