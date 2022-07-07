As of July 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,363,194 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(7,854) more than last week with 19,766 deaths (26) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,973 confirmed cases, 11 more cases than last week), with 51 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,706 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,976 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

