Local stakeholders join in welcoming Greene County High scholars on first day back to school Posted on August 10, 2022 by greenecodemocratcom Greene County High School Principal Andrea Perry put out a special call for community to rise early and join her faculty and staff in welcoming scholars to their first day back to school for 2022-2023 year. Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones joined the cheering group after arriving from his early morning bus ride with students on the Forkland school bus route. Welcomers shown above include Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones, GCHS Principal Andrea Perry and staff, members of the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Dr. Florence Williams Chapter President, Eutaw Councilperson, Valerie Watkins, Lea Banks with Alabama Power Company, Carrie Logan with the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce, visiting graduates and other community stakeholders.