As of October 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,528,739 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(3,015) more than last report, with 20,505 deaths (32) more

than last report.

Greene County had 2,148 confirmed cases, 8 more cases than last report), with 52 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,988 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,381 cases with 109 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

