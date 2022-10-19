At the Greene County Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting held October 17, 2022, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones presented an overview of the State’s process for annual student assessments. The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) is administered to grades 3,4,5,7,8. The 11th grade students are assessed through the ACT test. Dr. Jones stated that results for testing administered in March of the 2021-2022 school year have been determined but the grading of school systems and the listing of individual schools in the state on the failing list will be available by the November board meeting.

Dr. Jones continued his report with positive news on each of the schools. At the conclusion of his report, Superintendent Jones presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Carol P. Zippert for her eight years of service on the board. Ms. Kashaya Cockrell, who was not present, was acknowledged for her six years on the board. Their board positions will continue until new board members are sworn in at the November board meeting.

CSFO Marquita Lennon presented preliminary monthly financials as of September. Ms. Lennon explained that the school system is still in the process of close-out for the school year ending September 30, 2022 and the financials presented were for informational purposes only. The system close-out will be completed by the November board meeting. Her report included the following: General Fund Balance-$2,921,991; Accounts Payable Check Register – $1,135,295; Payroll Register $949,220.38; Combined Ending Fund Balance – $4.029,886.33; Total Revenue – $230,217.

In other business the board approved the following personnel items recommended by the superintendent.

Employment: Valencia Moore, Special Education teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, 2022-2023

Resignations: Mary Caruthers, Bus Driver, Department of Transportation, effective September 30, 2022; William Mack, Bus Driver, Department of Transportation, effective October 7, 2022; Jamiyiah Smith, 5th Grade Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, effective October 14, 2022.

Additional after school tutorial, effective Monday, Oct. 10, 2022:

Eutaw Primary School: Gloria McGhee; Walter Taylor. Robert Brown Middle School: Tyletha Lord, Substitute Teacher. Bus Drivers: Gerald Holloway; Freddie Merriweather, David Peterson; George Pippen; Wennoah Peebles; Jerdin Gray; Marsha Powell, Bus Aide; Lesley Carlisle, Substitute Driver; Johnny Pelt, Substitute Driver.

2022-2023 After School Tutorial Rate of Pay: Lead Teacher – $35 per hour; Teacher – $30 per hour; Bus Driver – $25 per hour x 2; Bus Aide – $12 per hour x 2.

Supplement Basketball Contracts for 2022-2023 School Term: Rodney Wesley, Head Varsity Coach, Boys Basketball Team; Halven Carodine, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach; Howard Crawford, Head B. Team Basketball Coach; Ralph Marshall, Head Girls Basketball Coach; Torethia Mitchell, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach; Quentin Walton, Baseball Coach; Shafontaye Myers, Girls Softball Coach.

Administrative services approved by the board:

* Payment of all bills, claims and payroll.

* Contract between Greene County Board and Behavioral Solutions of Mississippi.

* Amend School Resource Officers contract to ensure they receive 5% raise.

*Contract between Greene County Board and Druid City Basketball Officials ASSO contract for 202202023 School Term.

* Approval to appeal Rhinnie Scott v. Greene County Board of Education Ruling.

Dr. Carol P. Zippert is presented a Certificate of Appreciation by Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones for her eight years of dedicated service on the Greene County Board of Education.

