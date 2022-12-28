Local credit union boast of $1.6 million in assets FOGCE Credit Union holds annual ‘drop-by’ membership meeting

Anastashia Rice, Credit Union Supervisory Committee Member, Darlene Robinson, Supervisory Committee Chairperson and Joyce Pham, Credit Union Manager, greet members at annual meeting.

The Federation of Greene County Employees Federal Credit Union (FOGCE Federal Credit Union), based in Eutaw, AL, held its annual membership gathering as a Drop-By Meeting, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Members visited the credit union’s office during that time period to sign-in and receive a gift bag with annual operational reports on the credit union, as well as various holiday treats. According to Manager Joyce Pham, 49 members participated in the Drop-By Meeting and were able to cast their ballots for board and credit committee elections.

Ms. Jackie Allen, Mr. Earnest Edmond and Dr. Carol Zippert were re-elected to the FOGCE Federal Credit Union Board of Directors and Mrs. Mary Dunn, Mr. Rodney Pham and Ms. Vonda Richardson were re-elected to the Credit Committee.

The members’ sign-in roster also served as the basis of selection for awarding door prizes.

Board members scheduled individual volunteer time to meet and greet members while assisting in maintaining the safe distance as members participated in the Drop-By Annual Membership Meeting.

The credit union is obligated to hold an annual membership meeting, and the board of directors and staff recognize the responsibility of maintaining a safe environment for the credit union’s continued service to members. The board announced that the credit union, which was certified as a Community Development Financial Institution in 2021, subsequently received in 2022, a CDFI Fund grant of $125,000 for new equipment, technological upgrades, technical assistance, education, training and staff support.

The credit union also received a $3,500 grant from the Alabama State Association of Cooperatives, a component of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives, Land Assistance fund. These resources are designated for facility upgrades. FOGCE currently has assets of $1.6 million.

The December FOGCE Board of Directors meeting followed at 4:00 p.m. at which time the board conducted its reorganization of officers. By acclamation, the body retained all its presiding officers: Carol P. Zippert as President; Darlene Robinson as Vice President; Mollie Rowe as Secretary and Jimmie Paster as Treasurer.

The FOGCE Federal Credit Union is located at 112 Prairie Avenue, Eutaw, AL, across from the Thomas E. Gilmore Courthouse Square. Any one residing or working in Greene County can be eligible for membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

