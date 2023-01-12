Greene County’s legislative delegation makes Racing Commission appointments

Linette Brown

Morris Hardy

Donald Means

Greene County’s legislative delegation, consisting of State Senator Bobby Singleton and State Representative Curtis Travis, made recent appointments to the Greene County Racing Commission, including the re-appointment of Linette Brown and the new appointments of Morris Hardy and Donald Means. The Commissioners were sworn in on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Brown will continue to serve as Chairperson.

The Racing Commissioners serve a three-year term, and can be re-appointed. The former Commissioners, Prince Hines and Lottie Gibson had been in office for the past 17 years. Gerry Coleman serves as office manager for the Racing Commission.

In 1975, the Alabama Legislature adopted Act No. 376, known as the Racing Act, which created the Greene County Racing Commission and invested this body with regulatory, licensing, and supervisory authority over pari-mutuel wagering on dog races in Greene County. Among its other provisions, the Racing Act provides that licensees must pay the Commission a license fee of up to $1,000 a year and a 4 percent tax on the total contributions to all pari-mutuel pools conducted or made on any race track licensed under the Racing Act.

According to Racing Commission rules, only one facility in the county can be licensed for pari-mutual racing. Greenetrack has been the sole licensee of the Commission since obtaining its facility in 1995, and currently holds a 10 year license.

