County Commission approves lease agreement with Greene County Entertainment, Inc.

The Greene County Commission held its regular meeting, Monday, February 13, 2023, with all Commissioners present. The community filled the county courtroom, apparently in anticipation of the Commission’s decision regarding the proposed lease with the newly established Greene County Entertainment, Inc.

Following an executive session, and as the final item on the agenda, the Greene County Commission approved entering into a lease with Greene County Entertainment, Inc. subject to the following provisions: 1. New lease must reference existing lease based on settlement of previous lawsuit; 2. New lease does not change Greenetrack’s prior settlement agreement; 3. If new lease isn’t executed, current lease remains in effect.

Commissioner Allen Turner offered the motion to approve the agreement with Greene County Entertainment, Inc. Commissioner Garria Spencer gave the second. The votes were as follows: Turner and Spencer voted Yes; Cockrell voted No; Summerville and Smith abstained. The agreement was approved with the stipulations noted above.

The Greene County Racing Commission, the authority responsible for issuing license for the conduct of pari-mutuel wagering with authorization to conduct live Greyhound Racing, Horse and Greyhound Simulcasting and Historical Horse Racing Gaming, closed its request for proposals for such gaming license on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 12.15 p.m., at which time, two applicants had made the dateline. The Racing Commission received applications for the above mentioned gaming from Greene County Entertainment, Inc. and EK Solutions. No further information was provided on either entity at this time. Reportedly, the Racing Commission is engaging its process of selection.

In other business, the County Commission acted on the following:

* Approved the 2023 County Levies for alcohol licensing.

* Approved purchase of a banner for Greene county High School, Cockrell abstained.

Approved Mrs. Ethel Ross for DHR Board – District 3.

Approved Mrs. Susie Harris for IDA – District 1.

Approved resolution regarding Savior Way request.

* Approved purchase of a pickup truck from J.M. Woods.

* Approved naming Assistant Engineer as Assistant EMA Director.

Approved pay-off of truck loan at Merchants & Farmers Bank.

The agenda also called for consideration of Commissioner Allen Turner’s proposal for an Ad Valorem Tax which would be applied to employees salaries, recreation, senior citizens services and other services. Turner’s motion failed for lack of a second.

