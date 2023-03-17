Black Women in Political Office in Greene County

Mary E. Sanders was the First Black Female Deputy in Greene County, AL.

Mary E. Sanders was the First Black Female Deputy in Greene County, AL. Deputy Sanders served as deputy sheriff under the leadership of Sheriff Thomas Gilmore from 1971-1983.

Mrs. Queen Ester Crawford was the first Black woman elected to the Greene County Board of Education. She served two six-year terms beginning in 1978. Prior to her graduation from Alabama State College (University) in 1950, with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in English, Mrs. Crawford taught in the Birmingham City School system from 1935 to 1937. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Livingston University (UWA). She also served as team leader for the Teacher Corps Program at Livingston.

During her educational tenure in Greene County, she was a life member of the National Education Association, the first woman president of the Greene County Education Association and a member of the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

In her 32 years in the Greene County School System, she held the positions of teacher and principal at the following schools: Mt. Hebron, Riverside, Mt Maria and Pleasant Valley School. Mrs. Crawford retired as principal of Birdine Jr. High School in 1976.

Mrs. Crawford served the county in various other capacities including Chairperson of the Housing Authority of Greene County Board, and board member of West Alabama Mental Health Center. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and the Oak Hill Star Chapter Number 736 Order of Eastern Star. She had one daughter and three grandsons.

Mrs. Mary McShan Snoddy served two terms as the second Black woman Circuit Clerk of Greene County Alabama from 1977 to 1989. In 1976 Mrs. Snoddy ran for the office of circuit clerk on the Democrat ticket defeating incumbent Mrs. Wadine Williams, who ran for re-election on the National Democrat Party of Alabama (NDPA) ticket. Prior to serving as Circuit Clerk, Mrs. Snoddy held the position of Deputy Director of Community Action Agency of Greene County in the early 1970’s.She served as Greene County Jail administrator from 2003 to 2010. She returned to the Circuit Clerk’s office as Court Specialist in 2012.

Mrs. Snoddy, a native of Greene County, is a 1970 graduate of the former Carver High School in Eutaw. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Miles College, Birmingham, in 1975. She has three children and is a member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church, Mantua, serving as financial secretary.

Judge Earlean Isaac was the first Black woman Probate Judge elected in Greene County and in the State of Alabama. Elected countywide in 1988, she held that office from 1989 to 2018. Prior to her 1988 election, Mrs. Isaac served as Probate Clerk, under Judge William M. Branch from 1971 to 1989. She credits that service time and experience as the most essential preparation she could have received to launch her as Probate Judge.

Judge Isaac is a 1968 graduate of the former Greene County Training School, Boligee, Alabama. She is a member of Lloyd Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Forkland, Alabama. She is married to Johnny Lovell Isaac. They have three children, five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

