Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes citizens and volunteers at annual banquet

L to R : Corey Martin, Miriam Leftwich, Hodges Smith, Dr.Carol P. Zippert and Carrie Logan, Director of the Chamber. Smith, Martin and Zippert were honored as citizens of the year. Leftwich and Ralph Liverman (not shown) were honored for volunteer of the year.

March 30, 2023. At Thursday night’s banquet, the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce honored citizens and volunteers of the year. Vaughn Poe, Greene County resident and Director of the Alabama Real Estate Commission in Montgomery was keynote speaker.

