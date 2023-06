Miss Black Talented Teen USA 2023 and Miss Black Alabama 2023 honored in parade.

Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Eutaw Police Department and The First Responders Committee of Greene County (FROGC ) held their Annual First Responders Parade followed by an award ceremony at the Robert Young Community Center. Miss. Black Alabama Talented Teen USA 2023 and Mrs. Black Alabama 2023 were presented to greet the audience.

