Local Credit Union and Extension Office sponsor community gathering – Come Meet Your Credit Union



The Federation of Greene County Employees Federal Credit Credit Union (FOGCE) and the Greene County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A& M University and Auburn University) partnered in holding a community gathering – Come Meet Your Credit Union. The purpose of the gathering, held June 15, 2023 at the Robert Young Community Center in Eutaw, was to bring more attention to the local credit union and its current services, promote a membership drive for the credit union as well as to proposed addition financial literacy workshops to residents, which would be scheduled and presented through the local Extension Service Office, where Mr. Doug Fulghum is County Coordinator.

Board members and staff of the FOGCE Federal Credit Union gave brief summaries of the history, committee roles, office procedures, loan process, and other relevant information on the operations and services of the credit union. Board Member. Board members also shared vignettes of how their membership in the FOGCE Federal Credit Union afforded them vital resources at very critical times in their lives.

Board participants included, Dr. Carol Zippert, President, Mrs. Darlene Robinson, Vice-President and Chair of the Supervisory Committee, Ms. Mollie Rowe, Board Secretary, Mr. Rodney Pham, Chair of the Credit Committee, Mrs. Jacqueline Allen, Mr. Jimmy Pasteur and Mr. Earnest Edmonds.

Mrs. Joyce Pham, Manager, assisted by Shaniqua Mayes, Clerk, shared information on membership intake and loan processing. Mrs. Pham noted that financial counseling is also available to members.

Mr. Doug Fulghum, Greene County Coordinator, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, gave a presentation of the various financial service workshops available to the community. A poll of those present indicated a great interest in topics such as financial management and budgeting, improving credit scores, benefits of saving accounts, growing equity through home ownership and more.

Following discussions on all the presentations, the credit union board pledged to volunteer payment of the $10 joining fee for anyone present at the gathering who joined the credit union. The new members would each pay at least the minimum share payment of $25 required for membership. Fellowship followed and refreshments were served.

