Commissioners approve replacing bridge on County Road 213

The Greene County Commission met in a call meeting, June 27, 2023 to consider action on an ADEM Waste Water grant application and accompanying resolution to replace timber bridge on County Road 213 over Minter Creek. The total cost of the project is $231,883. The ADEM grant will provide $150,000 (75%) of the cost, with the county providing a cash match of $11,927 and in-kind labor valued at $69.956. County employees will be assigned the tasks needed for the project during the regular work schedules. Commissioner Allen Turner offered the motion to approve implementation of the project as presented, Commissioner Garria Spencer gave the second. The motion was approved.

