Commission approves Chamber placing plaque on former probate office honoring Judge Earlene Isaac

Judge Earlean Isaac

The Greene County Commission met in regular session, Monday, July 10, 2023 with four commissioners in attendance. Commissioner Allen Turner was not present. Following the routine opening including a welcome, invocation, action on previous minutes and action on the agenda, the commissioners approved a recommendation by county attorney Mark Purcell to go into executive session to discuss pending litigation.

In the continuing business session, the commission approved a request by Ms. Carrie Logan, representing the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce, to place a plaque on the former probate office honoring Judge Earlean Isaac as the first Black female Probate Judge in Greene County and in Alabama. Judge Isaac was elected countywide in 1988 and held that office from 1989 to 2018. Prior to her 1988 election, Mrs. Isaac served as Probate Clerk, under Judge William M. Branch from 1971 to 1989. She credits that service time and experience as the most essential preparation she could have received to launch her as Probate Judge.

The commission also acted on the following:

* Approved Blue Cross Insurance contract for 2023.

* Approved the re-appointment of Ms. Dotha Williams to the E-911 Board representing District 5.

* Approved the promotion of Ms. Carzella Isaac as Director of the Forkland Center and will advertise for an assistant director.

* Approved the request from the Society of Folk Arts & Culture for use of the courthouse restrooms during the annual festival.

* Approved travel for the Board of Registrars.

* Approved the ADEM scrap tire removal program.

* Approved True Vine Christian Foundation removing logs from old Montgomery Community Center site, following an agreement signed by the commission and the organization.

* Approved the request of the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce to place a plaque on the old Probate office building honoring Judge Earlean Isaac as the first Black Female Probate Judge in Greene County and in Alabama.

Approved travel for engineer and two assistant engineers to ACCA Conference in August.

Approved the finance report and request for payment of claims as presented by CFO at the work session on July 5, 2023.

Tabled the contract with GMCCC for Greene County Courthouse renovations at a cost of $397,437. It was indicated that this had been previously approved.

Tabled considering bonus for retirees.

* Tabled the request to purchase a workstation for EMA Assistant John Isley.

* Tabled request for donation to EMA.

Tabled appointment to E-911 Board for District 2.

The financial report ending June 23, 2023 included the following bank balances: Citizen trust Bank $2,630,992.40 (unrestricted) – $4,600,958.82 (restricted). Merchants & Farmers Bank $$2,782,560.46 (unrestricted) – $1,337,964.84 (restricted). Bond sinking Funds – $884,636,36.

Accounts payable totaled $888,509.56; Payroll Transfer totaled $427,658.82; Fiduciary totaled 22,073.28; Electronic claims paid totaled $75, 938.43.

At the County Commission’s work session held July 5, 2023, the commissioners heard various presentations including the following: Ms. Darlene Robinson, representing the Black Belt Community Foundation, requested a financial contribution from the county which would be added to the pool of funds raised for community grants supporting local organizations. Mr. Doug Fulghum, Greene County Extension Coordinator introduced his 4-H Program Coordinator, Ms. Trenisha Mack, and invited the commissioners to visit her office to learn more about the program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

