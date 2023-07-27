48th Annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival scheduled for August



Blues musician Clarence Davis, Union Alabama, is one of founding folk artists of the Black Belt Folk Roots Festival; Ms.Vera Spencer cooking skins; Ms.Odessa Rice with crafts and

Mrs. Claretha and Mr. James Gaines, Sr. singing old timey gospel.

It’s that special time of year again and the excitement is escalating. The 48th annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival is coming to town on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday August 27, 2023. This community celebration is held on the old courthouse square in Eutaw, AL, (Greene County). The festival features down home blues music, old timey gospel, traditional foods, handmade crafts and special events for the young people.

All this and more is happening at the annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival, an event that celebrates culture and traditions.

Saturday’s events are scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Ole Timey Blues and dancing featuring musicians Clarence Davis, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, Jock Webb, Lil Lee and the Midnight Blues Band, Willie Halbert and the Fingerprint Band, Lendell Peebles and the Grapevine, Scott Percer and the Roadhouse Blues Band, Lemon Harper, Russell Gulley on guitar and others.

The handmade crafts available at the festival are traditional quilts and other needle works; baskets from white oak, pine needles and corn shucks, handmade soaps, candles and scents, handmade jewelry and other decorative items.

The assortments of down-home foods include, barbecue, fried fish, chicken and pork skins, Polish sausage and Bear Burgers, ice cream, cakes and pies; snow cones, Italian ice, popcorn, freshly squeezed lemonade and more.

Saturday’s festivities will also sponsor a Kids Tent, with complimentary hands-on art activities for the children. Special features will include pottery making and African drumming.

Ole Timey Gospel is reserved for Sunday’s festival beginning at 2:00 p.m. and featuring the The Melody Kings, The Mississippi Traveling Stars, The Golden Gates, New Generation Men of Promise, Greene County Mass Choir, The American Travelers, Maxine Donald and the Chosen Ones, soloist Ms. Eddie Mae Brown and many others.

“The Black Belt Folk Roots Festival is homecoming time in the region. Many families, class reunions and social clubs plan their annual activities to coincide with the festival’s schedule,” stated Dr. Carol P. Zippert, festival coordinator. “The festival brings together musicians, craftspersons, storytellers, food specialists, community workers – all who are considered bearers of the traditions and folkways of the West Alabama region. This is a festival where people truly celebrate themselves – their joys and struggles and especially ‘how we made it over,’” Zippert states.

According to Dr. Zippert, the two day festival is open to the public free of charge. The hours are Saturday, August 26, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday August 27, 2:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

The Black Belt Folk Roots Festival is supported in part by the Alabama Department of Tourism, Black Belt Community Foundation, Alabama Power Foundation and other contributors.

The festival is produced by the Society of Folk Arts & Culture. For more information contact Carol P. Zippert at 205-372-0525; Email: zippert.carol79@gmail.com

