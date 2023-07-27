Griggers announces candidacy Circuit Court Judge, 17th Circuit

Today I am formally announcing my intention to seek the office of Circuit Court Judge for the 17th Circuit. It has been a privilege to serve the voters of Greene, Sumter, and Marengo Counties as your District Attorney for the past 20 plus years, and I thank the voters in the 17th Circuit who have enabled me to serve in that capacity. However, with the retirement of Judge Hardaway at the end of 2024, I have decided that the time has come for me to pursue this new challenge. I am confident that with my 30 years of practicing law, my 20+ years of public service, as well as my familiarity with the Court system in the 17th Circuit, I am prepared to successfully serve on the Circuit Court bench as your Circuit Judge.

Election Day is March 5th, 2024, almost eight months away. I realize that most of you have been dealing with high school graduations, and are busy with summer baseball/softball tournaments and summer vacation. For that reason, I have been hesitant to impose on everyone’s busy summer schedule to discuss politics. As the summer winds down, my campaign will become more active and visible. My social media pages should be up and running in the coming weeks. I hope all of you will review the content that we will put out on social media; but more importantly, I hope to get the chance to speak with as many of you as possible in person in the coming months. The Circuit Court Judgeship is an important position in the 17th Circuit, and I look forward to sharing my vision for the job with you.

This campaign will be a positive campaign. I am asking the voters of Greene, Sumter, and Marengo Counties to support me based on my merit as a candidate and nothing more. If elected, I intend to apply the same principles of hard work, integrity, fairness, and the principles that have served me well in the District Attorney’s Office. Anyone who is willing or would like to get involved in the campaign is welcome and encouraged to contact me or message me on our social media pages.

I hope you all have a great summer. I look forward to seeing you all over the coming months, and I hope to earn your support and vote on March 5th, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

